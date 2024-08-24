Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 40s or 50s has been found dead in a tent in Whittle-le-Woods.

Police were called yesterday by the ambulance service to a report that a woman had sadly been found dead on Dawson Lane.

Despite the best efforts of officers, the woman has not been identified, and police are appealing for help to ensure her family and friends are traced and made aware of the sad news. The woman is white, approximately 40-50 years old with short, dark curly hair and a very slim build. She is approximately 5’4” tall and has no obvious scars or tattoos.

She was wearing a black ‘Peter Storm’ rain jacket, navy blue waterproof cargo pants, pink ‘Asics’ sports t-shirt, Orange and Black ‘Crane’ footwear, black ‘Ronhill’ gloves, and a rose gold-coloured ‘Lipsy’ watch. We have attached images of the clothing worn.

She also had with her a silver-coloured tent/rain cover and we do believe the woman was sleeping rough and dressed for the elements.

Police said she did also have a phone in her possession, but officers have been unable to get any data from this that would help to identify her. Her fingerprints are also not on our database.

A police spokesman said: “The woman was found at 11:44am yesterday (Friday 23rd August). At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and there is no evidence of third-party involvement.

“We’re asking anyone who may be missing a loved one that could match the description of this woman to get in touch with us. Likewise, if anyone has any information that could help our enquires, please contact us on 101 quoting LC-20240823-0651.”