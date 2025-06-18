A Lancashire man has been jailed after police discovered £100,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash during a motorway stop on the M6.

Robert Williams, 34, of Tonacliffe Road, Whitworth, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday, June 13.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

The court heard that Williams was stopped by police after officers in an unmarked vehicle observed his car swerving onto the hard shoulder.

Following the stop, a search of the vehicle uncovered a block of cocaine - later valued at between £80,000 and £100,000 - along with approximately £18,000 in cash.

A spokesperson from Cumbria Police’s Community and Serious Organised Crime Unit said: “The initial stop was great work from our Roads Policing Unit who acted on their suspicions to uncover the cash and drugs.

“The subsequent investigation has resulted in not only Williams behind bars, but harmful drugs taken off the streets.

“Our officers work all year round to root out these types of crimes and this is just the latest example of criminals facing prosecution in Cumbria.

“We are committed to disrupt the supply of class A drugs, which cause harm and misery in our communities.”