A man has been charged with the murder of Rikki Berry in Kirkby a year since he was killed.

Rikki, nicknamed Nuggy, was 36-years-old when he was shot outside a home on Quarryside Drive, in Kirkby, which happened on this exact date (Thursday) last year.

Detectives investigating the murder of Rikki Berry in Kirkby last year have arrested a man from Ormskirk and a woman from Kirkby this morning - 12 months to the day since his murder. | Merseyside Police

Paramedics treated him at the scene but sadly he died a short time later.

Ryan Walsh-Westhead, 24, of Burscough Street, in Ormskirk, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so.

He has been remanded to appear at Liverpool Magistrate’s Court today.

A 45-year-old woman from Kirkby who was arrested today on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: “We have this evening charged a man in connection with the murder of Rikki Berry and I would like to remind people that this is a live investigation.

“Please be mindful that anything posted or shared on social media could jeopardise proceedings, so please support us as we move forward with the case.

“The best way to help is to pass information on through official channels.

“Merseyside Police is relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in gun crime and serious organised crime.”

Anyone with information on gun crime in their area should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.