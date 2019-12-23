Lancashire lollipop lady brings Christmas cheer to Freckleton school patrol with week-long costume party

A Lancashire lollipop lady is spreading Christmas cheer by trading in her hi-viz for something a bit more festive, yet equally eye-catching.

Nina Mallinson, 39, has embraced the Christmas spirit by wearing festive-themed costumes for children at Strike Lane Primary School in Freckleton.

Lollipop lady Nina Mallinson, 39, has been getting into the Christmas spirit by dressing up for her crossing patrols at Freckleton Strike Lane Primary School

The mum-of-one, originally from Lytham, began sporting an inflated turkey outfit two weeks before Christmas, to the delight of pupils and parents.

Nina, who has been on crossing patrol in Freckleton since 2011, said she first began dressing up three Christmases ago to "put a smile on children's faces".

"I've always had fun with the kids on crossing patrol", said Nina.

"It's just me, it's just who I am", said Nina.

"I've always been a positive person and I just want to make people smile.

"I'm the first person a lot of the children see in the morning before school starts, so I want to give them the best possible start to their day.

"I can't help them with their home life and I can't help them with their school life. That's for their wonderful teachers.

"But what I can do is try my best to put a smile on their face in the mornings.

Nina said she began to dress up for her crossing patrols because she wanted to "spread Christmas cheer" and "make people smile"

"At the start of the school day, I see it as part of my job to get them all happy, upbeat and excited for the day ahead."

This December, a beaming Nina has greeted giggling boys and girls, as well as parents and rush hour commuters, with an eclectic range of Christmas costumes.

Her festive garb this year has included an inflatable Christmas turkey and snow man, a bearded Father Christmas, elf ears, and a tinsel-decorated 'STOP' sign.

Nina's Christmas spirit has proved contagious, with pupils and parents posing for selfies and motorists honking their horns and waving in appreciation.

Mum Jaime Davies, 37, and her son Sam walk to Freckleton Strike Lane Primary School each morning.

She said both her and Sam have been excited to reach the crossing every day to see what Nina will be wearing next.

She said: "I wanted to share some happiness with Lancashire at Christmas and show you all our amazing lollipop lady Nina Mallinson.

"Every day she makes all the children smile and laugh no matter what the weather is like.

"Over the festive season she has dressed up and danced for the children.

"Yesterday she was even dressed as a giant turkey! We just can’t wait to see what she’ll be next week."

Nina dusted off her Father Christmas outfit on Friday (December 21) for the last day of school at Freckleton Strike Lane Primary School

One of Nina's many fans is school headteacher Katherine Shuttleworth.

Mrs Shuttleworth said: "Nina works on our crossing patrol and in our school kitchen and always has a smile on her face and a cheery word of greeting for children, parents and staff alike.

"I am so pleased that some of our parents have taken the time to recognise this and how she shares her wonderful Christmas spirit with the world.

"She has such a sense of fun and shares this with all who encounter her in the mornings and afternoons.

"She really embraces every festivity in her own unique way."