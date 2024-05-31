Lancashire go-karting track designed by racers from the British Touring car championship is put up for sale

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 31st May 2024, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
One of northern England’s premier go-karting tracks has gone on the market.

Kart World Racing, a 44,000 sq ft commercial unit in Guys Industrial Estate South, Burscough, offers the fastest indoor go-karts in the North for up to 100 drivers, on over 650 metres of fast track.

It is on the market now with agents Sovereign Business Transfer for offers in the region of £2,780,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say: “The track has a flyover, plenty of overtaking points and a great variety of straights, bends and a hairpin. Designed by racers and technicians from the British Touring car championship the track is great for fun racing and for the more serious karter. The venue delivers quite simply the best events in the area.”

Sovereign Business Transfer/RightmoveSovereign Business Transfer/Rightmove
Sovereign Business Transfer/Rightmove

The business is currently generating a turnover of £688,612.00 per annum with a profit before taxation of around £233,857.00. Agents say the business is only now being bought to market by the directors “as they wish to pursue other business interests”.

Here’s 19 other ready-to-go businesses for sale nearby

The opening hours are Monday to Friday 12-10pm, and 9am to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Related topics:LancashireDriversNorthRacingBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.