One of northern England’s premier go-karting tracks has gone on the market.

Kart World Racing, a 44,000 sq ft commercial unit in Guys Industrial Estate South, Burscough, offers the fastest indoor go-karts in the North for up to 100 drivers, on over 650 metres of fast track.

It is on the market now with agents Sovereign Business Transfer for offers in the region of £2,780,000.

They say: “The track has a flyover, plenty of overtaking points and a great variety of straights, bends and a hairpin. Designed by racers and technicians from the British Touring car championship the track is great for fun racing and for the more serious karter. The venue delivers quite simply the best events in the area.”

The business is currently generating a turnover of £688,612.00 per annum with a profit before taxation of around £233,857.00. Agents say the business is only now being bought to market by the directors “as they wish to pursue other business interests”.