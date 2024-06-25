Watch more of our videos on Shots!

7 food festivals will be held this summer across Lancashire offering everything from gingerbread, gin, hog roast to homemade ice cream.

Fantastic foodie events, the UK’s top restaurant outside London, some of the best gastropubs in the land and a VisitEngland Awards for Excellence national winner… Here’s why every food lover should take a break in Lancashire this summer.

Lancashire is celebrated for its fantastic producers, delicious dining experiences and world class chefs and Lancashire’s event calendar offers year-round opportunities to enjoy a taste of Lancashire, to sample some of the fantastic food and drink on offer and to meet producers face to face.

From award winning honey, cheese or chocolate rum, top rated gin, flavoursome homemade ice cream, the finest meat, fish and produce from the land - you will find it all in Lancashire. Not to mention some of the UK’s highest rated restaurants, inns and pubs, where you can enjoy a meal fit for a king.Read on to get your foodie inspiration this summer!

Visit Lancashire’s food festivals are well known for not only supplying great food and produce, but for also providing great entertainment throughout the days or weekends. Why not pop along to some of the great festivals in Lancashire this summer.

Here are 7 of the fantastic food festivals not to miss this summer:

People are shopping at the Festival of Taste Market | Visit Lancashire

Taste Lancashire Market National Festival of Making, Blackburn. 6th & 7th July – FREE to attend.

Ormskirk Gingerbread Festival, Ormskirk 14th July – FREE to attend.

Ribble Valley Taste Festival Various Locations through the Ribble Valley 5th – 9th Aug.

Clitheroe Food Festival, Clitheroe Town Centre, 10th Aug – FREE to attend.

People shop at the stalls at the Clitheroe Food Festival | Visit Lancashire

Colne Food and Drink Festival, Colne Town Centre, 27th July – FREE to attend.

Lowther’s Food and Drink Festival, Lowther Gardens, Lytham, 24th – 26th Aug – FREE to attend.