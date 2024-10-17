Watch as Lancashire Fire and Rescue have to rescue their own fire engine - and the damage its caused
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crews were seen digging the wheels of a fire engine out of mud at Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground at around 3pm on Tuesday.
The engine, which had its blue lights flashing, was leaning to its left, and wheels churning as the accelerator was depressed.
The recreation ground - which is used for a range of sports including football - is close to Longton Primary School, so it wasn’t long before a crowd of children and their parents gathered to watch what was happening as pick-up time came and went.
The fire engine had been called to a fire involving a large tree in the area.
This morning, gouges where the vehicle’s wheels sank into the ground could clearly be seen in the grass, in the area where most dog walkers and users of the field walk. Tractors have been known to travel through this area to rend to fields linking the area to Drumacre Lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.