Watch as Lancashire Fire and Rescue have to rescue their own fire engine - and the damage its caused

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:13 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
Firefighters have had to rescue their own vehicle from the mud.

Crews were seen digging the wheels of a fire engine out of mud at Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The engine, which had its blue lights flashing, was leaning to its left, and wheels churning as the accelerator was depressed.

This is the new technology being trialled by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire engine, stuck on Longton Victory Memorial Recreation GroundThe fire engine, stuck on Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground
The fire engine, stuck on Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground | cm

The recreation ground - which is used for a range of sports including football - is close to Longton Primary School, so it wasn’t long before a crowd of children and their parents gathered to watch what was happening as pick-up time came and went.

The fire engine had been called to a fire involving a large tree in the area.

The damage left by the fire engineThe damage left by the fire engine
The damage left by the fire engine | cm

This morning, gouges where the vehicle’s wheels sank into the ground could clearly be seen in the grass, in the area where most dog walkers and users of the field walk. Tractors have been known to travel through this area to rend to fields linking the area to Drumacre Lane.

