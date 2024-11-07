Lancashire favourite tipped for BBC One's Celebrity Traitors appearance

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 18:44 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 18:44 BST

A Lancashire favourite is rumoured to be among the famous faces due to appear on the celebrity version of the BBC's The Traitors.

Celebrity Traitors, slated for release next year, promises to add a star-studded flair to the hit mystery game show.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the spin-off series will see the group compete in the psychological challenge to try to uncover who 'the traitors' are in order to win a cash prize. 

The second series of the hit BBC show reached huge success at the start of the year, with the final making history as the most watched episode ever, with 6.9million people tuning in.

The gripping reality show has also earned a raft of awards including at last year's British Academy Television Awards and National Television Awards.

The team at Online Betting Guide (OLBG) have released the latest odds and predictions on who could appear on the new series, and a Lancashire favourite is rumoured to be among the famous faces.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Could we see Blackpool's Zoe Ball take on The Traitors' castle? She has a 6/1 (14.3%) chance of appearing on the show.

1. Zoe Ball

Could we see Blackpool's Zoe Ball take on The Traitors' castle? She has a 6/1 (14.3%) chance of appearing on the show. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Olympian Tom Daley leads the way in the latest odds, with a 1/3 (75%) chance he will appear on the show.

2. Thomas Daley

Olympian Tom Daley leads the way in the latest odds, with a 1/3 (75%) chance he will appear on the show. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

American actress and filmmaker Courteney Cox has a 2/1 (33.3%) chance of appearing on the show.

3. Courteney Cox

American actress and filmmaker Courteney Cox has a 2/1 (33.3%) chance of appearing on the show. | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sports broadcaster and former professional footballer Gary Lineker has a 3/1 (25%) chance of appearing on the show.

4. Gary Lineker

Sports broadcaster and former professional footballer Gary Lineker has a 3/1 (25%) chance of appearing on the show. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League

