Lancashire Evening Post brought together John and Dorothy Davies more than 60 years ago

Dorothy and John Davies are celebrating 60 years of marriage – and it is all down to the Lancashire Post.

John and Dorothy Davies on their wedding day

John Davies was invited by a friend to attend the Post’s Christmas party at Worsley’s Ballroom, in Tithebarn Street, Preston, and he met accounts and credit control worker Dorothy.

The pair began dating and married a few years later at The Parish Church of All Saints CE in New Longton.

They moved to Fulwood and Dorothy continued working at the Post, in Fishergate, until she had her two children, Jenny and Michael.

She returned part-time until she retired.

John worked for Rentokil and BAE, in Strand Road until his retirement.

Dorothy, 83, who has two grandchildren, said: “I don’t know where the time has gone. Like all marriages, we have had our ups and downs but I would not swap him.

“We have been very happy together. We have had a few downs but if you keep going all goes good again.”

John and Dorothy Davies

Dorothy and John, 87, celebrated with a family party and overnight stay at The Punch Bowl Inn, Lyth Valley, Kendal.