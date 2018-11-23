Lancashire engineer Sophie flying high after award success

Lancashire-based BAE Systems worker Sophie Harker has been recognised as a world-leading engineer.

Sophie has been awarded the Sir Henry Royce Medal, one of 1the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Achievement Awards.

Sophie Harker

The medal is awarded to an outstanding young professional who has excelled in the workplace within the last three years,

It recognises the work Warton-based Sophie has contributed to in researching and developing future technologies for the Air sector business.

Sophie, 26, from Lytham, collected her prize amongst esteemed engineers and technicians at a London award ceremony.

The IET Achievement Awards, which recognise some of the world’s top engineering talent, acknowledge individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of science, engineering and technology in any sector.

Sophie became the first graduate to undertake an external placement with Reaction Engines, the Oxford-based company which is pioneering the next generation of hypersonic and space access propulsion – in which BAE Systems has invested.

Sophie said “It’s a real honour to receive this award.

“It’s great to be part of an event that celebrates the great engineering and technology skills we have in the UK and I’ll use this award to help me keep inspiring others.”