Lancashire County Council Talkzone service gears up to help young people over the festivities

A council service for young people is gearing up to cope with demand over the festive period.

Talkzone offers advice, guidance, support and information for young people by phone, email, text, Facebook, Twitter and webtalk.

It’s for young people between the ages of 12 and 19; and up to the age of 25 for young people with special educational needs or a disability.

Talkzone is provided by Lancashire County Council’s Children and Family Wellbeing Service and is available between 2pm and 10pm, every day of the year, including Christmas Day.

Coun Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “I’m glad we have Talkzone, because Christmas and New Year aren’t always merry and happy for everyone. This time of year can be as stressful and challenging for young people as it can be for adults. They can feel as if all their friends are having a good time, while they might be at home with their worries. The good news is that you’re not alone.”

The service will be open from 2pm to 10pm throughout the Christmas and New Year period. Young people are welcome to ring on 0800 511111, text on 07786 511111, email talkzone@lancashire.gov.ukor make contact via facebook.com/LancashireYZ to talk about any issue that concerns them.

More information about Talkzone and other information for young people is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/youthzone