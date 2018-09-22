Lancashire could be in for coldest winter in 10 years as forecaster predict four months of snow

Have your say

Four months of snow has been predicted to hit the UK this winter, including Lancashire, in what is being billed as worse weather conditions than the Beast from the East.

Crippling snowfalls will bombard the country starting from November, which could lead to the coldest winter in a decade in the same year as a record-breaking hot summer.

Snow falls on Buckshaw village yesterday. Pic: Iain Lynn

Over the summer, the temperature hit the mid-30s in some areas as consistent sunshine baked the nation.

Major storms are predicted by some to hit the region through November and December, bringing snow, sleet, ice and hail all over again.

National forecast reports suggest that the cold could be as bad as the 'big freeze' of 2010-11.

The Beast from the East

The Beast from the East caused chaos when it hit Lancashire earlier this year.

During February and into March, heavy snow hit many areas of Lancashire, bringing with it widespread disruption.

Will it be as bad, or worse, this year?

The Met Office doesn't give forecasts more than 30 days ahead, so for now, forecasts are very much subject to change.