Lancashire is preparing for a wet and windy weekend, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to batter the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds and heavy rain, forecasting a 12-hour period of severe weather on Sunday, from 6am to 6pm.

Winds are expected to reach 60mph in some areas, with exposed spots along the Lancashire coast seeing gusts as strong as 70mph.

Lancashire is preparing for a wet and windy weekend | Contributed

The worst of the gales will hit between late morning and early afternoon.

The weather is likely to cause significant disruption, particularly for those traveling by road or rail.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “As we shift from a cold easterly weather regime to milder westerly conditions, the Atlantic air brings with it some potentially impactful weather.

“Successive weather fronts bring strong winds and bands of rainfall across the UK with a risk some areas, particularly in the west later in the weekend, could see some low or even medium impacts.

“Weather warnings have been issued to highlight the potential for travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.”

In addition to the wind, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in Cumbria, where up to 40mm of rain is expected to fall, with heavier downpours in the higher parts of the Lake District, potentially bringing 60-80mm.

Even areas outside the warning zones will still experience blustery, wet conditions, although some parts of the east may stay relatively dry until Sunday afternoon.

North West England weather forecast

Today:

A drier day compared to Friday with cloud breaking to leave sunny spells and perhaps the odd shower across Cumbria through the afternoon.

Staying mild with lighter winds.

Maximum temperature 12C.

Tonight:

Remaining settled into the evening with any showers easing.

Turning murky with low cloud over the hills, ahead of stronger winds by dawn.

Minimum temperature 3C.

Sunday:

Unsettled on Sunday with heavy spells of rain, most persistent over the hills.

Strong winds with coastal gales. Staying rather mild.

Maximum temperature 12C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunshine and scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday, heavy at times with the odd rumble of thunder.

Drier on Wednesday with temperatures dropping closer to average. Breezy to start.