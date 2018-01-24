Lancashire BMX riders show off their skills at winter series competition

Dozens of BMX riders showed off their skills as part of a winter series competition.

Bikers as young as six and as young in spirit at 40 years old donned helmets to take each other on in the races in Coppull, near Chorley.

Chairman of Mid Lancs BMX Club Ian Chappell said: “The weather didn’t stop us this time. It was a really fun day of racing. We had 62 riders from six different clubs attending from Preston, Blackpool and North Wales. Parents cheered for their kids. It’s all individual and you go in off your own bat - you’re not with a team.”

The BMX Club, based in Coppull, hosted both novice and expert riders, men and women. Members meet twice weekly on Wednesdays, between 6pm and 8pm, and on Saturdays, 11am until 2pm.

The final race day for the winter series takes place on Saturday, February 24.