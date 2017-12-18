Lancashire-based mountain rescue team steps in to help colleagues devastated by fire

A Lancashire based mountain rescue team have stepped in to support colleagues who suffered a devastating fire in the Central Beacons.

Firefighters launched a desperate bid to save the Welsh team's equipment when a fire broke out at their headquarters in Dowlais in November.

But despite their efforts, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team lost an estimated £500,000 worth of kit including two 4x4 rescue vehicles, a control vehicle and vital life saving equipment.

The headquarters was also severely damaged by the fire.

Yesterday in an "enormous gesture of help" Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team (RPMRT) loaned a 4x4 rescue vehicle to the blighted team.

A spokesman for Central Beacons Mountain Rescue said: "Three weeks on from the fire that devastated our base, vehicles and equipment, today has seen a huge step forward for us with the arrival of a loan 4x4 from our friends at Rossendale and Pendle MRT.

"During the last three weeks we’ve responded to six call-outs for help by using team members’ cars and calling on support from our neighbouring Mountain Rescue Teams for medical and rescue equipment.

"Now, we’re able to improve our incident response although of course there is still a long way to go.

"This enormous gesture of help from RPMT will undoubtedly form a special bond across our teams into the future."

A spokesman for RPMT said: "Sometimes a little support can go a long way.

"Our colleagues at Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT ) suffered a horrendous fire which affected everything from the base, kit and vehicles but very thankfully no one was injured.

"The team have shown such resilience and spirit, still answering call-outs and the local community have also pulled together with support in varying ways.

"We at RPMRT couldn’t stand by and watch another team struggle, so in true MR family spirit yesterday we met David Cross - Deputy Team Leader to hand over our Mobile 3 response vehicle for them to borrow whilst they get back on their feet.

"We hope this helps the team and acts as a gesture our support at this tough time."

Central Beacon Mountain Rescue Team are now fundraising to replace their lost equipment. Anyone wishing to donate can access their fundraising page here