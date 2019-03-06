Lancashire Adult Learner classes go down a treat in Leyland and Chorley

Adult learners in Chorley and Leyland are racing ahead in getting to grips with using portable technology

Working in partnership with Chorley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council and Age UK, Lancashire Adult Learning has been running ‘Make the Most of your Tablet’ courses at the Age UK Lifestyle Centre in Gillibrand Street in Chorley and at Leyland Library.

The sessions have been very successful at both locations, with volunteers now running the popular Friday morning sessions in Chorley.

Interest in the Tuesday afternoon Leyland course has also been high, and there are now two separate sessions.

People can learn more about the features on their tablet, including sending emails, online banking, how to order prescriptions over the internet, keeping in touch with family and friends through social media and staying safe while using digital devices.

Laura Myers, partnership and recruitment Officer at Lancashire Adult Learning, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that interest has been incredibly high and people are getting real value out of attending and learning at a pace that suits them.

“By working together with our key partners to identify where we can help, we take great pleasure in seeing these ideas progress and develop and it is fantastic to see that the Chorley session has become self-sufficient, and that interest in Leyland highlights the demand for such courses.

Jean Colton, 83, who has been attending the Leyland sessions, said: “It’s a way for me to get out and to communicate with others. My teacher Amy is fabulous and the first session I attended is one of the best afternoons I’ve had in a long time.”

Further information about Lancashire Adult Learning can be found at www.lal.ac.uk or by calling 0333 003 1717.