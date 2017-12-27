Labour MP’s dismay over Lancashire flood relief cash snub

Labour MPs have criticised the decision not to allocate funding to aid Lancashire residents affected by flash floods earlier this year.

Photo Neil Cross The floods at Galgate

Record levels of rainfall during a 24-hour period in late November left many households waterlogged - especially in Lancaster and Galgate.

Many affected were those hit by Storm Desmond two years ago but ministers have said no extra funds will be made available to Lancaster City Council through a grants scheme.

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “Ministers need to see the devastation this flooding has caused to hundreds who will be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation, hotels or family and friends’ spare rooms. This isn’t good enough.”

Holly Lynch MP, Labour’s Shadow flooding minister said it showed “appalling judgement” by the Government.

More than 140 homes were vacated last month as a result of the flood damage.

In response, northern powerhouse minister Jake Berry said the Government has so far awarded £45m of funding to local authorities affected by flooding as a result of Storms Desmond and Eva, which were “exceptional cases”. He added: “For events of the scale as seen recently, local areas are expected to provide support from within their own resources.

“The Government therefore has no plans to activate a wider cross government recovery programme.”