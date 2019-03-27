Kitchen fire forces KFC to close its restaurant at Preston Docks

Have your say

A kitchen fire at KFC in Preston's docklands has forced the fast-food giant to temporarily close its restaurant.

Customers and staff were evacuated from KFC in Port Way after a cooking range caught fire at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The KFC in Port Way at Preston Docks has closed temporarily after a kitchen fire at 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 26.

Four fire engines tackled the blaze and crews had to use oxygen masks to enter the smoke-filled diner restaurant.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to a commercial fire on Port Way, Preston.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a fire involving a cooking range and the property was moderately smoke logged.

"They used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire."

No injuries were reported.

Staff at the fried chicken chain said the outlet will not be open this morning, but could not confirm whether the restaurant will open later today.

The member of staff said the restaurant is waiting for safety checks to be completed before it reopens to the public.

KFC's press office have been approached for comment.