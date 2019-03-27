KFC in Preston STILL closed at lunch time after kitchen fire

Have your say

The KFC restaurant at Preston Docks remains closed at lunch time after a fire gutted the kitchen last night (Tuesday, March 27).



A blaze at KFC in Port Way forced the fast-food outlet to evacuate customers after a cooking range caught fire at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The KFC in Port Way at Preston Docks has closed temporarily after a kitchen fire at 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 26. Pic-Vicki Sarah

The restaurant failed to open this morning and remains shut this afternoon.

Staff said they are unable to confirm whether the restaurant will open later today.

According to staff, the restaurant is waiting for safety checks to be completed before it reopens to the public.

Four fire engines tackled the blaze and crews had to use oxygen masks to enter the smoke-filled diner restaurant.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to a commercial fire on Port Way, Preston.

"When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a fire involving a cooking range and the property was moderately smoke logged.

"They used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire."

No injuries have been reported.

KFC's press office have been approached for comment.

What about my Bargain Bucket?

Don't panic. There are a number of KFC restaurants in the Preston area - including the first ever to open in the UK - just a five-minute drive from the Docks.



- Fishergate, Preston



- Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road

- Lostock Hall, Leyland Road