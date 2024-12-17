Keep windows & doors shut - Warning as fire crews tackle ongoing house blaze in Henson Avenue, South Shore
Eight fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze on Henson Avenue at around 1.25pm, along with an aerial ladder platform, a drone team and a firefighting robot.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a triple extension ladder to bring the fire under control.
Images from the scene reveal significant damage to the property.
Four fire engines and the command support unit remained on-site at 6pm, as well as a police cordon extending from Highfield Road to Stanmore Avenue.
Residents were advised to close their windows and doors if they could smell smoke as crews battled the blaze.
The public were urged not to fly drones in the area as they “may obstruct emergency operations,” the fire service warned.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.