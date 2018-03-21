Keen adventurer died in climbing accident

A keen adventurer who plunged to his death whilst on a climbing expedition in Scotland has been ruled to have died accidentally.

Lancashire environmental scientist Sam Carr, 26, is thought to have lost his footing and fell whilst with a friend at Hawkcraig Point in Aberdour, Fife. He suffered multiple injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Sam, who formerly worked for Anglian Water, was born in Garstang, but moved to Edinburgh.

He was described as a lover of the great outdoors, who enjoyed climbing, hiking and cycling.

At the time of the tragedy last July, there were calls for details of the incident to be made public after other climbers said they had to abandon their ascent of the same cliff after claiming they were “pelted with bottles” hours before Mr Carr’s death.

A report was later prepared for the Procurator Fiscal which found Mr Carr’s climbing equipment had no defects but his family said they are still unaware of what happened and had been unable to speak to the main unnamed witness.

At the hearing in Preston coroner Richard Taylor recorded a conclusion of accidental death without any witnesses being called or statements read out.

Mr Taylor said: “Sam was an expert climber and he was out climbing with a friend. It was a lovely day and his friend said that Sam tripped and lost his footing.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem taken in Scotland revealed he had died from multiple injuries.

“The family wanted to know if the climbing equipment was checked and Scottish Police reassured that it was.”

I will record a conclusion of accidental death.”