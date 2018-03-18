Journey back from Sunderland 'snow joke' for PNE fans

It was certainly a case of "job done" for Preston North End on Saturday as they left the Stadium of Light with the three points.

But the journey home from Sunderland was far from straightforward with the 'mini beast from the east' gripping the north of the country.

A number of crashes caused by snow on the road network meant several closures were in place on Saturday evening.

Fans braved the freezing temperatures

The A66, for example, was closed in County Durham, leaving fans assessing other options for their route back to the North West.

The adverse weather did little to dampen spirits though after goals from Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson secured victory.

Jake Harness said: "Awful journey but I had to drive to and from Lincoln. Worth it though to see Preston win!"

Lydia Hayward said: "Got home safe and sound due to a fantastic driver from Deepdale. coach one. Thank you so much."

PNE fans' panel member John Roper said: "The A66 was closed so we had to go down the A1, it was snowing as we came down and we must have passed three or four accidents along the way.

"It was snowing all the way across from Leeds to Manchester and it only really seemed to clear once we got back near to Preston, we weren't back until after 9pm.

"But it's not as cold when you win so it wasn't too bad. When you lose it feels 10 degrees colder.

"It's good to be back safe and sound as the snow was definitely coming down."