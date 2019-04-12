Join mum Helen at the BabyLoved Family FunHouse festival in Preston

A mum’s baby and toddler event whilst on maternity leave has now developed into a series of quirky and stylish family festivals.

After Helen Kerray, of Walton-le-Dale, had her first child, she realised she had a lot of baby items and didn’t want to throw them away.

Helen Kerray, owner of BabyLoved Family'Photo by Liesa Jane Photography

Whilst they were reused with her second child, she found common ground with other parents and she set up BabyLoved Family as a service to collect, recycle and reuse baby clothes, toys and accessories.

As she began to host events with independent firms across the North West, her events business grew.

Her next pop up BabyLoved Family FunHouse festival takes place at the People’s Production Lab in Cannon Street, Preston, on Saturday, April 27, from 11am until 3.30pm.

The 36-year-old, who is also a supply teacher and consultant, says: “After having my first child, I realised how many they needed and I had to be a bit more savvy about passing things on and selling them.

“We thought we would reuse stuff with our second child, but I still wanted to treat my son, with good quality stuff to be reused, so it was not a total waste after being worn for a short period of time.

“So with a friend, who is no longer involved, I set up something that allowed people to recycle baby and toddler items and bring together smaller businesses in the community that specialise in children’s clothes, toys and accessories.

“I set this up as something that would generate income and at first I generated nothing.

“I started including services, like local groups and activities for children and invited them to the events and then it all just spiralled.

Children having fun at a BabyLoved Family event.'Photo by Liesa Jane Photography

“As I like things to be good quality and quirky, with a real sense of style, I found other people shared the same values.

“I started to be selective about the things sold. I invited local independent brands to sell their items, which people prefer as they like to know they have bought things from a real person in the community, who has children. Each time, I get more businesses involved and it goes up another level.

“I have relocated from village halls, to bigger venues, like People’s Production Lab, which allows me to bring in different activity providers. It has now become more of a family festival of activities, workshops, an indie brands marketplace, perfect preloved marketplace and a family food court.

“This is why the name has evolved from BabyLoved to BabyLoved Family. It now encompasses ages up to 11, plus the parents.”

Helen works closely with other businesses and enterprises, including Coffee Work Sleep Creatives and she co-hosts child friendly networking meet-ups for mums in business as a joint collaboration with CWS Creatives.

She says: “It is great to work with other creative women who contribute to the events. I have met some really amazing women.”

People also bring in good quality items, such as clothes, toiletries and household products, to be donated to women’s refuges in Lancashire.

She says: “I like the fact I am able to give something back to women and families who need it.”

Families are invited to attend Helen’s next event on April 27, which caters for all, from babies and toddlers, to children and parents.

The BabyLoved Family activity partner, Toddler Sense will be putting on a variety of themed activities.

There will also be family yoga, slime making workshop, craft workshops, hypnobirthing demonstrations, a book swap and mama pamper treatments, as well as a bar with Proseccos, beers and children’s mocktails.

Attendees can bring along their no longer needed items to the event, top be delivered to women’s refuges.

Tickets are £6.98 but BabyLoved Family is offering readers a discount using the code LEP via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/59017520994