Join a Hutton dad in a 10-mile, 10 pub crawl through South Ribble for CALM in honour of his friend

A dad has organised a charity pub crawl in honour of his friend who suffered mental health worries.

Andrew Wilkinson, 41, is organising a Ten Ten Walk next Saturday, April 13, through Penwortham, New Longton, Much Hoole and Hutton to raise funds for the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Andrew, of Hutton, wanted to do something to support the charity after his friend, Simon Sharples, took his own life in December 2014, aged 36.

The father-of-one said: “This walk is in memory of my best friend. I do this walk the closest Saturday to his birthday. This year it is bang on what would have been his 41st birthday. He had a son, who has just turned eight.

“This is the third year I have done this to raise money for charity and raise awareness of suicide prevention in males.

“I would encourage people to join. You can turn up on the day.”

The 10-mile, 10-pub walk starts at the Sir Tom Finney Pub, in Penwortham, at 10.30am next Saturday, April 13, and will end at The Anchor, in Hutton, where there will be live music from Connor Banks and Luke Bourne, from 8pm. Entry to the walk is £5.

To take part, or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-wilkinson47

