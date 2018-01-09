Job boost hopes for Preston employment park

Have your say

An employment park that could bring a major jobs boost to the Preston economy is set to receive the green light from the town hall this week.

Detailed plans for eight industrial units on land off Eastway in Fulwood have been recommended for approval.

It forms part of a vast development site which gained outline planning approval in 2013, paving the way for housing and employment schemes.

The two hectare site, located at the junction of D’Urton Lane and Eastway, will include 186 car parking spaces.

Around 5,600sqm of industrial floorspace would be created.

The wider site, which continues west along Eastway, is set to be a 300-strong housing site having received the green light in 2016 and is under construction.

Meanwhile, a bid to build a neurological care centre - run by the Sue Ryder charity - has recently been submitted adjacent to the housing site.

A report outlining officer approval for the reserved plans reads: “This proposal would deliver units of varying scales that would expand and add variety to the employment site offer in Preston, thus further supporting sustainable development.”

The city council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday, January 11 at the town hall.