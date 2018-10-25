Jimmy Carr tour 2019 and 2020: full list of North West dates and how to get tickets

Jimmy Carr has recently announced details of an upcoming UK tour for 2019 and 2020.

The comedian and host of 8 Out of 10 Cats will begin his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour in May 2019, embarking on a string of more than 100 dates around the UK, including the North West.

The comic is currently in the middle of a huge world tour, named ‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits’, which has seen Carr perform a collection of his best loved jokes, alongside new material.

The international leg of his tour will finish in March 2019, before he then begins his UK gigs.

The Terribly Funny tour includes 13 dates in the North West, in both 2019 and 2020, alongside other major cities and towns in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

When do tickets go on sale for Jimmy Carr’s 2019 and 2020 shows?

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 26 October.

Where can I purchase tickets?

To purchase tickets visit Jimmy Carr’s official website.

The full list of Jimmy Carr’s North West tour dates

June 20, 2019- Crewe - Lyceum Theatre

June 28, 2019- Stockport - Plaza

June 30, 2019- Salford Quays - The Lowry

August 1, 2019- Macclesfield - Gawsworth Hall

October 12, 2019- Blackburn - King George's Hall

November 20, 2019- Southport - Theatre

November 21, 2019- Carlisle - The Sands Centre

April 24, 2020- Manchester - O2 Apollo

June 27, 2020- Liverpool - The Auditorium

July 5, 2020- Kendal - Lakes Leisure Centre

September 23, 2020- Isle Of Man - Villa Marina & Gaiety Theatre

September 26, 2020- Warrington - Parr Hall

October 10, 2020- St Helens - Theatre Royal