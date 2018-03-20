Jeremy Dhondy officially launched Preston Bridge Club’s new rooms

Top Bridge player Jeremy Dhondy officially launched Preston Bridge Club’s new facilities at the St Walburge’s Centre.

The club held an open day and invited the English Bridge Union chairman to unveil the new rooms at the centre.

The open day also included a buffet and opportunities for guests to play duplicate bridge sessions. There were games for beginners and for more advanced levels, all with prizes on offer.

The club, which formed more than 60 years ago, moved to St Walburge’s Centre in 2011.

The club was originally based upstairs above the library, but members were able to renovate and move into a bigger room downstairs last year following help from The Big Lottery. The base now has four rooms, with IT facilities.

Maxine Whalley, Preston Bridge Club secretary, said: “It was a really successful day for us. We decided we wanted an official dignitary to open the new premises so we invited Jeremy Dhondy. We were very happy when he agreed to come. People were very pleased to see him. We also invited other local bridge clubs to come and see our facilities. We want as many people as possible to use our facilities.