Jay Slater’s tearful mum urged people to “let Jay rest in eternal peace” as a coroner confirmed her son’s tragic death in Tenerife was accidental.

Debbie Duncan paid tribute to her 19-year-old son today as an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court ended.

It was confirmed Jay died after falling around 20 to 25 metres in a steep ravine in the Teno mountains last June.

Debbie Duncan paid tribute to her son Jay Slater, 19, as an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court ended | LEP

His mum shared a moving statement about her son’s life, dreams and the lasting grief felt by his family and friends since his disappearance in Tenerife in June 2024.

“Jay was a bundle of fun with a constant smile,” she said.

“He was very loved and our hearts are broken. Our lives will never be the same without Jay in it.”

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, had flown to Tenerife with friends for the NRG music festival.

He went missing on June 17 after going to an Airbnb in the remote village of Masca, miles from his accommodation in Los Cristianos.

His body was found nearly a month later in the Juan Lopez ravine.

Emergency workers near the village of Masca, Tenerife | James Manning/PA Wire

Describing Jay’s early life, his mother said: “Jay was born to Warren and Debbie on the of April 26, 2005, a welcome baby brother to Zak.

“Jay had a wonderful life full of fun and was always a joy to be around. He loved going abroad every year on family holidays and was always the centre of attention.

“He was always a popular boy and had many, many friends. He loved his family very much and wasn't afraid to show affection.”

Jay had played football with Huncoat United from the age of six until 16, and later secured a three-year bricklaying apprenticeship.

He was just months away from qualifying and was learning to drive.

Debbie said Jay had saved hard for the Tenerife trip - his first holiday abroad with friends - and had been counting down the days.

“Not in a million years did we predict what was to unfold,” she said.

“Jay was a bundle of fun with a constant smile. He loved to go to festivals and always made new friends wherever he went.

“He loved to dance and did so at every opportunity. He had a large circle of good friends who have been left devastated at his tragic death.”

Addressing the speculation that followed his disappearance, she added: “As a family, we would like those in attendance here today to please remember that Jay was a real person - a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and loyal friend to many.

“He may have been a story for the past 13 months, a story full of untruths. He did touch the hearts of the nation and that overwhelms us.

“We ask you to please now let Jay rest in eternal peace.”

Jay Slater died accidentally after falling down a ravine, a coroner concluded | Family Handout/LBT Global/PA Wire

Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley ruled Jay’s death was accidental, caused by a fall in “particularly dangerous terrain.”

He said the teenager had likely left the road in search of the sea, dehydrated and without a phone signal or water, following a night out involving drugs and alcohol.

Jay’s bag was found roughly 20 metres above where his body was discovered.

A Home Office pathologist concluded he died from head injuries consistent with a fall, with no signs of third-party involvement.

Dr Adeley told the court: “This is a tragic death of a young man.”