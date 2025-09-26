A documentary about The Disappearance of Jay Slater is set to air this weekend on Channel 4.

The Disappearance of Jay Slater will feature never-before-seen CCTV footage, previously unheard audio, discovered unsent messages, and access to the Slater family as they seek answers about Jay's fate.

Lancashire teenager Jay Slater, who went missing in Tenerife last summer, died accidentally after falling down a ravine.

The 19-year-old told friends he was “in the middle of the mountains” and needed a drink as he attempted a 14-hour walk home the morning after taking drugs and alcohol on a night out, Preston Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was on holiday in Tenerife and had attended the NRG music festival at the Papagayo nightclub in Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

He disappeared the next morning after going with two men to an Airbnb in Masca, a mountain village miles from his holiday apartment in Los Cristianos.

A large-scale search began after he was reported missing on June 18, and his body was found nearly a month later by a mountain rescue team in the steep, remote Juan Lopez ravine on July 15.

From Jay’s post-mortem to Jay’s inquest, Candour Productions have been with the family every step of the way over the last year, as they try and understand exactly what happened to Jay outside of the public gaze.

The Disappearance of Jay Slater is the family’s story and follows them as they search for answers about what happened to Jay, witnessing the conspiracy theories raging online, the subsequent horrific abuse they received as a family, which is an hourly onslaught that continues to this day.

Amid huge speculation around Jay’s disappearance and the enormity of the press intrusion, these cameras were the only media in the world granted full access to film both Jay’s post-mortem and inside the church at Jay’s funeral.

Jay Slater’s mum Debbie will feature in the new documentary | Contributed

Executive Producer Anna Hall added: “We have been working with Debbie and Warren and Jay’s wider family since last June. What we have witnessed has been utterly horrific – not only the pain of a family in deep grief, but the full onslaught of the online world, the world of tiktokers and youtubers who feel they can say whatever they like, widely speculating about one family’s tragedy.

“It is appalling what has happened to Jay’s family – and we hope this film will help to bring awareness of the real life consequences of online speculation.”

The film is set to premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday. It will start at 9pm and is due to run for approximately 80 minutes.