Drivers faced delays on the northbound M6 after a lorry jackknifed close to Charnock Richard Services.

Police were advising motorists to find an alterative route following the incident at around 5pm on Thursday.

A police spokesman said only one lane was open past the scene between junctions 27 and 28 of the motorway after oil spilled on the carriageway.

The driver of the HGV river suffered minor injuries.