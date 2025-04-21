It's been a busy start to the month - Chorley Fire Service on 15 hectic call outs
Some of the many incidents included one false alarm, two wildfires and an RTC.
Posting on their social media feed, a spokesperson for Chorley Fire Service said: “It’s been a busy start to the month for L54P2!
“1 false alarm.
“1 road traffic collision.
“2 domestic house fires.
“2 standby duties.
“2 wildfires.
“3 commercial building fires.
“4 fires in the open.”
They added: “And we’re only halfway through the month
“As always, we’re here when you need us – but please continue doing your bit to help us keep Lancashire safe.”
They signed the post off by urging whether it’s staying fire safe at home, being extra careful outdoors, or driving responsibly, every action makes a difference.
