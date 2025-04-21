Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley Fire Service has issued an update on being called out to 15 incidents so far this month.

Some of the many incidents included one false alarm, two wildfires and an RTC.

Chorley Fire Station crews have been called out to 15 separate incidents already this month. | Chorley Fire Station

Posting on their social media feed, a spokesperson for Chorley Fire Service said: “It’s been a busy start to the month for L54P2!

“So far in April, our crew has been mobilised to 15 incidents, including:

“1 false alarm.

“1 road traffic collision.

“2 domestic house fires.

“2 standby duties.

“2 wildfires.

“3 commercial building fires.

“4 fires in the open.”

Fire crews also tackled two wildfires. | Chorley Fire Station

They added: “And we’re only halfway through the month

“As always, we’re here when you need us – but please continue doing your bit to help us keep Lancashire safe.”

They signed the post off by urging whether it’s staying fire safe at home, being extra careful outdoors, or driving responsibly, every action makes a difference.

Stay safe, Lancashire!