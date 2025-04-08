Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man found dead in a Lancashire field has been named more than a year after his body was discovered.

What happened?

The man’s body was found by a member of the public in a field in Dean Brook, near Horrobin Lane, Rivington, at around 2.50 pm on December 7, 2023.

He was found face down at the side of a wall and it was believed he had been there for several days before his body was discovered.

The man was without a phone, wallet or identification, leaving police with no indication of his identity.

‘It’s very, very strange’

Lancashire Police stated that his death was not being treated as suspicious, but Detective Inspector Paul Price of South CID described the circumstances of his death as “very, very strange”.

The man’s jacket had been removed and placed over him like a quilt.

He had a pair of Wellington boots which were no longer on his feet but had been placed beneath him, as well as a pair of pliers.

His trousers had been pulled down and he had suffered injuries to his face, including part of his ear missing.

The man was believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, described as of medium build, with a dark goatee-style beard and cropped dark, slightly greying hair.

He was wearing a green 'Foxy' jacket, black 'Slazenger' tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey 'Soulcal & Co' t-shirt, and green Wellington boots.

DNA match

A year-long police investigation involved liaising with other forces, the NCA and Interpol, as well as making local enquiries and circulating appeals on social media.

The investigation also featured on Channel 5's ‘Cause of Death’ which follows cases as they progress through the coroner's court with Lancashire's Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley.

Appearing on the show, Det Insp Price said: “Failing to identify him, I’m absolutely gutted to be honest.

“I really thought after three months time we’d have got that name.

“I will continue to do what I can locally, I’ll keep linking him with the NCA, I’ll keep linking him with Interpol just because all it takes is that one call.”

Facial recognition, fingerprints and DNA were also used to try and identify the man, but without success.

However, the man was finally identified using familial DNA located in another country.

Prior to his official identification, Det Insp Price said: “This is massively important for me.

“It’s a case which I’ve really taken to heart over the past few months because there’s a family. Someone’s lost a brother, someone’s lost a relative.

“So for me, it’s vital that we’re able to identify this male.”

Name released during inquest

On Thursday (April 3), a final inquest confirmed that the man was 42-year-old Krysztof Nowak, who was born in Poland.

Lancashire's Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley said: "Krysztof Nowak was found on arable land on December 2, 2023 at Pilkington Wood, Horrobin Lane, Chorley.

"The cause of death was unascertained, although possible causes of death were hypothermia, cardiac disease or metabolic abnormality due to a fatty liver.

“There was no evidence of any third-party involvement in the death."