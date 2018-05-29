It's a Knockout event in Penwortham in memory of Daniel Appleby

A man who died of a brain haemorrhage will be honoured with a charitable It’s a Knockout obstacle course to mark his 32nd birthday.

Daniel Appleby

Daniel Appleby, who grew up in Penwortham, died last year following a brain haemorrhage linked with diabetes, which he had since he was 11 years old.

His family is now holding the Dave Billington’s It’s a Knockout Roadshow at his former school Priory Sports and Technology College, in Penwortham, on June 23.

All money raised will go towards Preston and Chorley Junior Diabetic Support Group to help children and young people with diabetes.

His mum Julie said: “We were proud of Daniel every single day. Despite his own problems he would do anything to help anybody.

In death he was able to help others as he became an organ donor.

“He was a very special person who fought with everything he had with firmness and energy.

“Daniel had diabetes, but he lived life to the full and enjoyed travel and exciting activities.

“He was an electrician and we used to call him ‘our bright spark.’

“As a family, we want to do something in his memory, so we are having a family fun day for what would have been his 32nd birthday on June 23.

“Daniel attended Priory Technology College from 1997 to 2002 and the school has been very generous in letting us use the school grounds and supporting us with this event.

“We are looking for teams of up to 10 people to take part in an afternoon of madness and mayhem.

“Any money we raise will go towards supporting our local junior diabetic support group to help children and young people with diabetes to go on holiday, support educational sessions and enjoy trips out. We had such a lot of support from the group when Daniel was a teenager.

“We will also support local children with other chronic illnesses to get the most out of life.”

Everyone is welcome to attend, with organisers asking for a charitable donation to take part.



The event, from 11am, will also include tuk tuk rides, games and stalls.

To book a place call 07889443083.