ASDA’s plan to move on and replace more than 7000 staff has received backlash from GMB Union who represent many employees.

The Union have accused ASDA of threatening to 'fire and rehire' approximately 7000 employees across 39 stores across the country.

The controversial scheme would see workers lose a crucial 60p per hour location supplement.

This contentious strategy emerged after the Issa brothers became majority stakeholders in the supermarket following the merger with their company EG Group.

A spokesperson for GMB Union said: “We deny ASDA’s proposal, as it is a detrimental force against workers, consumers, and the vibrancy of the high street.”

Meanwhile, ASDA says the initiative will address pay inconsistencies, offering a compensatory payment in addition to a previously announced hourly rate hike for all staff.

The merger between EG Group and ASDA has been surrounded by controversy ever since the Issa brothers finalised the takeover with many often citing how the takeover itself was laden with debt.

GMB has accused ASDA of neglecting essential investment in store infrastructure and staff welfare in order to reduce their debts.

The union has even spoken out against ASDA’s decision to adjust pay scales as they say this is an illusion of fairness and is instead trying to lessen workers’ earnings.

These plans are not final however and remain under consultation, as ASDA may be open to negotiation and adjustment based on stakeholder feedback.

Workers in the affected stores have shared their experiences through the GMB Union highlighting their feelings of anxiety and uncertainty.

GMB has argued that the proposed cuts unfairly penalise those in specific geographic locations, undermining the principle of equal pay for equal work.