The Blackburn-based EG Group has issued a trading update, revealing revenues for the last financial quarter.

The group, founded and co-owned by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, has had an unsettled year, but said the last three months to June 30, 2025 had delivered a “broadly flat performance”, putting the “solid” results down to it’s diversified global footprint.

In the past few months, there have been several key appointments, including Russ Colaco becoming Group CEO following Mohsin Issa’s decision to step down from executive responsibilities. Mark Segal was also welcomed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Erik Chalut as Chief Legal Officer and Steve DeSutter as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The Group also announced a series of material transactions post-quarter end – including the sale of its Italian and Australian businesses to repay debt and repricing its EUR and USD term loans to further reduce its debt service costs.

Group underlying EBITDA ( Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization - used to measure a company's operating profitability and cash flow generation) was consistent with the previous year, decreasing marginally by 1.1 per cent to $270m.

Weaker performance in the fuel segment was largely offset by growth in non-fuel business streams and cost management across the business. Europe is said to hace traded strongly in the period, posting a 6.3 per cent increase in underlying EBITDA to $170m – driven by particularly robust performances in France and Italy.

Performance in the US continued to be ‘softer’ at the beginning of the quarter, leading to a 24.6 per cent decrease in underlying EBITDA to $100m in Q2. The group said the impact of unfavourable conditions on customer demand subsided in the later part of the quarter, in which the business returned to growth. Of particular note was a newly launched collaboration with Krispy Krunchy Chicken – currently rolled out at two Tom Thumb locations in Florida – which has delivered a 10 per cent average increase in foot traffic increase at convenience stores.

The EG Group's Head Office in Blackburn | Google Maps

Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group, said: “We delivered a solid performance in the second quarter as we continued to make sustained progress with our ambitious strategy. We generated growth across our Foodservice, and Grocery & Merchandise business streams in Q2, and this was supported by effective cost management. This was offset by a weaker fuel performance due to lower fuel margins and a strategic decision to stabilise our fuel volumes in the US, as well as challenging market dynamics in Germany.”

Mr Colaco added: “Our focus on stabilising volumes led to fuel volumes and same store sales returning to growth in the US after the period end. We continued to make material progress in strengthening our balance sheet post the quarter end through the sale of our Italian and Australian businesses. These transactions will enable us to further reduce Group debt, and together with the successful repricing of our term loans in July, will release additional free cash flow to fund disciplined growth investments.

“Ensuring a healthy capital structure is a core priority for the Group’s leadership, and I am pleased we have taken steps to do so in a prudent and orderly manner. I have also had the pleasure of welcoming a series of highly experienced industry leaders to our executive management and Board. The appointments of Mark Segal, Erik Chalut and Steve DeSutter have considerably deepened our pool of executives with public company experience, and I look forward to working with them closely in the coming quarters to accelerate our strategic progress. While we continue to monitor global macroeconomic and political uncertainty, our focus is on executing our growth strategy to become a more streamlined, focused business – investing in our core markets to further enhance our strategic position.”