Is sports bar’s Gazza happy hour promo an ‘insensitive’ own goal?

A sports bar has been criticised for seemingly naming a World Cup happy hour promotion after England legend – and recovering booze addict – Paul Gascoigne.

Bradley’s Sports Bar, based at AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm stadium complex in Wesham, is offering punters 25 per cent off drinks between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, ahead of England’s opening game against Tunisia – and a flyer posted to Facebook dubbed it ‘Gazza hour’.

The advert seems to have offended some social media users, though the club said it planned to name other events after different England legends

The offer drew a number of criticisms, including from Declan Sheridan, who said it was a ‘bad decision to name a drinks promotion after someone who has a drink and addiction problem’.

Paul Blacoe said the offer was ‘very insensitive’, and Lee Thacker said it was a ‘joke’, asking: “Who the hell thinks of these ideas?”

Bill Shaw added: “Shame on you for using his name in such a manner.”

A spokesman for Mill Farm said: “The offer is named after an England legend and one of the chairman [David Haythornthwaite]’s all-time favourite players. We will be naming different offers and events after other England legends throughout the tournament.”

On the pitch, Mr Gascoigne, best known by his nickname Gazza, was the star of England’s Euro ‘96 campaign, and is fondly remembered for his cheeky goal celebrations and down-to-earth personality.

But off the pitch, he became a tabloid staple for his struggle with alcohol addiction. The 51-year-old returned to rehab last year in another bid to beat his demons, and is set to come to the Fylde coast to watch England’s final group match against Belgium on Thursday, June 28, at Viva Blackpool. Although alcohol will be served there, managing director Martin Heywood described Mr Gascoigne as ‘disciplined’, and said promoters were there to support him in his sobriety.

One former addict, now sober after joining Alcoholics Anonymous, said Bradley’s naming of the offer had been ‘very insensitive’, and said: “The poor guy has gone through hell and it’s in very poor taste to promote any sort of campaign where people associate drinking with over-drinking.”