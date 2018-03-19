Invite to open day at Chorley Yamaha for NWAAS and North West Blood Bikes

Motorbike enthusiasts are invited to attend a day of wild stunts and fund-raising in Chorley.

Chorley Yamaha, in Eaves Lane, is holding an open day on April 7, from 10am until 4.30pm, with all funds going towards North West Blood Bikes and North West Air Ambulance Service.

Spectators can expect to see stunt shows featuring Stuart Sinclair and Ellis Gregory, James Ellison, Tarran Mackenzie, Big Bobble Hats and Stec Performance.

There will also be tag racing, plus musical entertainment and prizes to be won.

David Wilson, after sales manager at Chorley Yamaha, said: “This is the third year that I have been running the open day and every year there are bigger and better faces that show up,

“We would love to get more local people involved on the day. There will be something for all ages.”