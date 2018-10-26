Invictus medals joy for Preston war veteran Dave Watson

Have your say

A war veteran from Walton-le-Dale has won gold at the Invictus Games for Team UK.

Dave Watson claimed the top medal in Men’s IF6 Discus in Sydney.

He has also scooped two silver medals for rowing.

And as a bonus, he met David Beckham after he made a surprise visit with his sons Romeo and Cruz, in Sydney on Friday



The former Guardsman lost both legs and his right arm when he stepped on a hidden bomb while on patrol with the 1st Battalion Scots Guards in May 2010.



Since then, Dave has been determined to make a new life for himself, he’s married his girlfriend Rebecca and works as an advocate for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham’s Fisher House project.



The scheme provides a home away from home for injured servicemen and their families as they undergo expert care at the world famous centre for treating military injuries.



Posting on Facebook Mick Race said: “Congratulations to Dave Watson. Won Gold in the discus at the Invictus Games to add to earlier silver medal success in the rowing event.



Dave’s teammate Mark Ormrod has won bronze in he Men’s IF6 Discus.