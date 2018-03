An investigation has been launched following a suspected arson attack in Euxton.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called out to an address on Meadowcroft just before 4am on Thursday, March 29 following a 999 call.

Crews arrived to find a caravan next to a garage well alight and were told that gas cylinders were in the caravan.

Firefighters used two hosereel jets to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured in the incident.