Investigation continues into death of baby found in Wesham

The 15 year-old mother of a newborn baby, who was found dead at a home in Wesham, has been discharged from hospital, say police.

Police were called to Garstang Road North at around 6pm on Thursday, August 9 where they found the body of a baby boy.

Read more: Probe launched after newborn baby's body found

A post-mortem examination has now been conducted but police say the cause of the baby’s death remains undetermined and further tests will be carried out.

The teenager is being supported by family and specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with all of those affected at this sad and distressing time.

“This is a sensitive and complex investigation and we remain at a relatively early stage of our enquiries. The circumstances around the baby’s death remain unclear and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward. If you have yet to speak to police and can assist with our enquiries please contact us.

“I appreciate the continued support and co-operation from the people of Wesham at this time.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries should contact 101 quoting log 1263 of August 9.