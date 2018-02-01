Investigation after fire at Brindle Mill

An investigation has been launched to discover the cause of a devastating fire which destroyed a historic mill in Brindle.

READ MORE: 50 firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Brindle

Fire services say that Brindle Mill on Bourne's Row suffered a partial collapse during the blaze which tore through the building yesterday.

Fire services say that Brindle Mill on Bourne Row suffered a partial collapse PIC: LFRS

One wall and the roof of the former cotton mill were completely destroyed in the incident.

Inspections are due to take place today to ascertain the structural safety of the building, which housed a Booths services department.

Four fire engines remain at the scene damping down and ensuring that the fire does not reignite.

Firefighters were called to the scene after a fire ripped through the building, just before 10am on Wednesday, January 31.

Fire services say that Brindle Mill on Bourne Row suffered a partial collapse PIC: LFRS

Ten fire engines containing more than 50 firefighters, two aerial ladder platforms and a fire service stinger were all called in to help battle the raging fire.

Crews brought the fire under control by around 8.30pm and began to scale back resources at around 10pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We responded to a fire at an industrial unit.

"Ten fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a stinger from across the county were in attendance.

"The building is consists of two storeys and measures approximately 30 x 20m.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus brought the fire under control.

"Those nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors shut to protect them from the smoke."

The mill was founded in 1853 by the Bourne family and in 1891 is reported to have housed 30,000 spindles and 332 looms.