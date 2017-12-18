Investigation after 'deliberate' car fire in Preston

An investigation has been launched after a car was deliberately set on fire in Preston, say fire services.

The blaze was reported to fire services by the police who discovered the car on Hesketh Close just after midnight on Monday, December 18.

Crews arrived to find the car "well alight" in the road.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

"A joint police and fire service investigation has now been launched."

No injuries were reported.