Inspirational Eddie to share his story

The Eagle is about to land in Leyland.

Sporting legend Michael ‘Eddie’ Edwards - Eddie the Eagle - will share his world-famous story with local business owners and entrepreneurs next month.

Michael has just been announced as the keynote speaker at the 12th annual Central Lancashire Business Networking event.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Never Say Never!’ Building Business Resilience and Adapting to Change.

Businesses across central Lancashire are invited to attend the free event at South Ribble Borough Council’s Civic Centre in Leyland starting on Tuesday, October 2, at 5.30pm.

The audience hear his amazing personal journey of how determination and resilience have shaped his career from Olympian to law graduate.

Michael, 54, shot to fame - and to the hearts of the British pubic - when in 1988 he became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping at the Winter Olympics in Calgary.

From Cheltenham, he was working as a plasterer at the time.

Despite finishing last last in the 70m and 90m events, he became an instant legend for his have-a-go spirit.

His ‘never say never’ attitude and compelling story will give local business owners the inspiration they need to dig deep and continue to strive for their own success.

Michael said: “I am really looking forward to coming to Leyland to share my story of achieving my dream and becoming a Winter Olympian with the local business owners and entrepreneurs of Central Lancashire. My story is full of hard work, resilience and determination, all skills that can be transferred to the business world.”

The event MC for the evening will be Mike Ode, owner and director of Potential Unearthed, who design and deliver memorable and engaging management and personal development training programmes.

The free event is an annual collaboration between South Ribble Council, Chorley Council and Preston City Council and allows delegates the opportunity to network with businesses from across central Lancashire with local business support organisations on hand for advice and information.

Councillor Cliff Hughes, cabinet member for strategic planning, housing and economic growth at South Ribble Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the 12th annual Central Lancashire Business event in Leyland.

“I would encourage all businesses in the area to attend the event and listen to the excellent speaker, take advantage of the opportunity to network with other businesses and consult the business advisors at the event.”

Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council, said: “All three councils look forward to welcoming our businesses from across Central Lancashire to pick up some expert advice to help their business grow and build that all important resilience.”

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “In a time when there is a lot of change it is important businesses have the skills to adapt and make the most of opportunities that come their way and we’re looking forward to hearing the experiences of Michael ‘Eddie’ Edwards.”

For more information and to register for your free place, please go to www.centrallancashirebusinessevents.co.uk