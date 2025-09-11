Lancashire pensioner died after suffering "devastating" head injuries in a fall

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
A Lancashire pensioner died after suffering "devastating" head injuries in a fall, an inquest was told.

Patrick Park, 74, was found unconscious outside his flat in Union Street, Darwen, in May.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital two days days later.

Area coroner Emma Mather recorded an accidental death conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroner's Court.placeholder image
Area coroner Emma Mather recorded an accidental death conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroner's Court.

The hearing was told that Mr Park was found lying on his back in the communal yard between two flats.

A neighbour called 999 and started performing CPR on his friend. Mr Park was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital, where he died on June 2.

The cause of death was traumatic brain injury caused by a fall.

Police found there were no suspicious circumstances. The inquest was told that Mr Park had been out for a few drinks on May 30 and when he returned to his flat CCTV showed him nipping in and out of the flat.

Police said he appeared unsteady on his feet and he could later be seen stumbling or collapsing.

Coroner Ms Mather said Mr Park seemed happy and content with life and loved music.

He had drunk "perhaps a little more than he was used to."

She described it as a very sad case, adding that the injuries he sustained were "unsurvivable".

