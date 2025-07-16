The death of a mum-to-be and her unborn baby has been described as a "tragedy" by a Lancashire coroner.

Area coroner Emma Mather described the death of heavily pregnant Aliesha Fisher and her unborn baby daughter as "incredibly sad".

Aliesha, 29, collapsed at her home in Hough Lane, Leyland, in December 2024. She was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her unborn baby.

Preston Coroner's Court heard it was suspected that Aliesha had epilepsy, but that had not been confirmed.

A pathologist gave the cause of death as natural causes.

The inquest heard that Aliesha was found collapsed on her bedroom floor. She had last been seen the night before, and when a relative went in the following morning they made the grim discovery.

Emergency services were called, but there was nothing that could be done to save Aliesha, who was 30 weeks pregnant, or her baby.

Aliesha's mum Anna Turner said her daughter had had a number of seizures, some of them witnessed by her family.

She said she sometimes came to her bedroom to say she felt she was about to have a fit.

The inquest heard that despite being referred by health professionals for tests, she did not always engage with medical treatment.

There had been no formal diagnosis of epilepsy, and as a result of Aliesha not being fully tested it had not been ascertained what caused the fits.

Pathologist Dr Neil Papworth said the cause of death was natural causes. There was no evidence of complications due to pregnancy.

Dr Papworth said the actual cause of death was unascertained. It was probably caused by a seizure, but he added that an irregular heart beat could also cause blackouts.

Because Aliesha had not been fully tested, or worn a ECG device which would have monitored her heartbeat, he could not be certain.

Coroner Ms Mather said: “This is an incredibly sad case.

“She was 30 weeks pregnant and quite clearly a much-loved daughter and sister.”

She recorded a conclusion of death by natural causes.

You can make a donation to Aliesha Fisher's Tribute raising money for Epilepsy Action on the MuchLoved site here.