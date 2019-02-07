Inquest verdict on ‘inspirational’ Lancaster teacher

An inquest has been held following the death of an ‘inspirational’ Lancaster teacher.

Anna Mcleod, 32, was found at her home last November.

Anna McLeod with husband Rob.

Mrs McLeod was head of year at Our Lady’s Catholic College, where she was known as Miss Brindle.

At the time of the tragedy, the school paid tribute to her, with head Helen Seddon saying she was “an excellent teacher” who had a passion for her job and inspired her students.

Her husband Rob, parents Jackie and Mark and sisters Heather and Grace said: “Anna’s greatest achievement was the effect she had on the pupils at school, and the extra effort and personal time that was put into making sure the kids were happy.”

Mrs McLeod began teaching English at Our Lady’s as an NQT in September 2010.

Mrs Seddon said: “Since then she had grown to be an excellent classroom teacher who had a passion for enabling children of all abilities to achieve the very best, but more importantly inspired them so they enjoyed their learning and believed in themselves.

“During her time in school she not only taught English, but was a much-loved form teacher and an excellent, caring year head.

“She filled our classrooms and staff room with sparkle, laughter and love.

“As a school we are heartbroken but we will make sure that she is remembered and that as staff we continue her example to inspire all students to believe in themselves and to know that they are loved so they can be the best that they can be.

“She was not just a talented teacher but a wonderful human being.”

The inquest held this week found that Mrs McLeod hanged herself at her Lancaster home on November 16.

Coroner James Newman said her intention was ‘not clear’ and recorded a narrative verdict.