A city bridleway which became a vehicle “rat run” and has proved a magnet for flytippers is set to be reclaimed by local residents.

There was jubilation after the local Neighbourhood Council agreed to buy and install a new bollard barrier which will keep unwanted visitors out.

Fly tipping on Cottam Lane

The Ingol and Tanterton Neighbourhood Council agreed to allocate £8,400 for the Cottam Lane scheme at its December meeting.

Neighbourhood Coun Bill McGrath said: “It allows passage for horses, cycles and mobility scooters - it just stops the cars. I’ve been trying to get the lane blocked off for the last 10 years. The last fly tipping that was down there was asbestos - old garage roofing.”

The barrier will comprise two static bollards and one central bollard which descends into the ground when residents require access.

It will be installed at the Haslam Park end of the lane and three CCTV cameras have already been installed by the Neighbourhood Council at the Barry Avenue end of the lane.

Resident Mr Andrew Bolton has lived on the lane with his family for 18 years and said: “We have had problems for a long time. People use it as a rat run to get on to Blackpool Road. We have speeding cars and it’s obviously a danger to schoolchildren and those with disabled scooters.

"We’ve had several occasions when we’ve had a few near misses. More recently there has been a problem with fly tipping. Everything you can think of has been dumped there - tyres, settees, beds. It will improve the safety immensely on the lane.”

Council Clerk Mr Bill McEnnerney-Whittle said the council would seek formal agreement of the Lane’s residents and install the bollards as soon as possible. He said: “Residents are going to have an app on their telephones which will lower the barrier when they want to go through.”