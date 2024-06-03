Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Indian restaurant in Leyland has announced it will open later this month.

Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5pm.

Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5pm.

The owners had previously put a post out announcing they had taken over the business and renamed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an updated Facebook post, they said they were looking forward to welcoming customers.

The post read: “The lovely people of Leyland.

Orginally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, is located at 3 Golden Hill Lane.

“We are aiming to open on Wednesday 26th June at 5pm. So please wish us good luck as we need it.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone “Hope you guys have noticed the signage and hope you like the refresh look inside!!

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails “Can’t wait to meet you all and serve you some delicious food!