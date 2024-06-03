Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland announces opening date
and live on Freeview channel 276
Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5pm.
The owners had previously put a post out announcing they had taken over the business and renamed it.
In an updated Facebook post, they said they were looking forward to welcoming customers.
The post read: “The lovely people of Leyland.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone “Hope you guys have noticed the signage and hope you like the refresh look inside!!
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails “Can’t wait to meet you all and serve you some delicious food!
“Thank you loads for the support They signed off the post with a picture saying team Roy at a team meeting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.