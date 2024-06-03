Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland announces opening date

An Indian restaurant in Leyland has announced it will open later this month.

Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open on Wednesday, June 26, from 5pm.

The owners had previously put a post out announcing they had taken over the business and renamed it.

In an updated Facebook post, they said they were looking forward to welcoming customers.

The post read: “The lovely people of Leyland.

“We are aiming to open on Wednesday 26th June at 5pm. So please wish us good luck as we need it.

