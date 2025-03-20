Lancashire bus firm Transdev is inviting career switchers and job seekers to get behind the wheel of one of its training buses this weekend – with a fast-tracked application process and higher pay awaiting those who take up the offer.

The bus operator is throwing open the gates of its depot in Whitebirk Road, Blackburn, for an open event on Saturday, March 22 from 10am to 2pm, to make finding out more about joining its driving team.

Transdev’s Training Manager Dale French said: “We’re keen to meet positive people with the drive to serve our customers across our Lancashire networks, including routes run by The Blackburn Bus Company, Rosso and The Burnley Bus Company.

“With increased pay of £15 an hour plus a £1,000 welcome bonus for already qualified bus drivers, there’s never been a better time to join our team. And it doesn’t matter if you’ve never driven anything bigger than a car – we can train you to the highest standards.

“Our Academy team will be here to answer your questions about working with us. We can start the application process immediately – you can even take your medical straight away with our on-site doctor – and you can get a feel for being behind the wheel of one of our Academy buses with our on-site driving experience.

“If you’re over 18 and hold a full UK car driving licence, and you enjoy meeting people and delivering top-class customer service, come along and see us in Blackburn on the 22nd – we can’t wait to meet you!”

The bus firm’s Blackburn open day will give potential recruits the chance to meet depot colleagues and Transdev’s Academy team for an informal chat about the roles available, to help them decide if a career on the buses could be the ideal new start for them.

New trainee bus drivers are paid while learning with the cost of training met by Transdev, and earn £14 per hour in their first year of service, after which they receive the qualified hourly rate of £15 for a contracted minimum of 39 hours per week.

Besides driving some of the North West’s best buses, other benefits of joining Transdev’s team include a beneficial pension scheme by Aviva, with 2x salary life cover with Canada Life.

All staff enjoy access to colleague app Transdev Exchange, which offers discounts on gym membership, supermarkets and other retailers – and there’s free bus travel for employees and their partner on all Transdev buses and several other major operators across the North of England.

Full details of all Transdev’s career opportunities in Lancashire are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/work-for-us.