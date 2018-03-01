In pictures: Preston Gamers Guild’s gamer marathon for Rosemere

Have your say

Hobbyists had their game faces on, raising more than £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Members of Preston Gamers Guild held a gamer marathon, where people were invited to drop into the Royal British Legion Club in Penwortham and play non-traditional quest and strategy games.

An impressive total of £3,272 was raised on the day, with another £1,000 expected to come via the guild’s Facebook page. The event was organised by 25-year-old Aaron Leahy, of Preston, who has previously received cancer treatment at the centre.

Members of Preston Gamers Guild meet on Tuesday evenings upstairs at The Adelphi pub in Fylde Street, Preston, from 7pm.